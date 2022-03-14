'I thought Hlaudi would raise millions elsewhere to pay legends'

A retired former SABC group executive has accused the public broadcaster of attempting to benefit from its own undue delays to recover money unlawfully spent.

Former group executive of corporate affairs Bessie Tugwana, one of 10 former executives facing a court challenge in the Special Tribunal which seeks to recover R2.5m the SABC paid to 53 “music legends”, said she had been under the impression that former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was going to raise funds from outside.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the SABC have hauled the former executives, including Motsoeneng and former GCEO James Aguma to the Special Tribunal in a bid to set aside the controversial 2016 decision and recover the R2.5m.

Tugwana argued that the SABC was aware in September 2017 that the decision to pay the musicians was irregular but waited until January 2021 before instituting legal steps to recover the money.

Tugwana said the debt was already prescribed in terms of prescription laws.