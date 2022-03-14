South Africa

KZN couple die in apparent 'murder and suicide'

14 March 2022 - 12:08
A couple died in Hambanathi in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
A couple died in Hambanathi in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
Image: IPSS via Facebook

Tragedy unfolded in a rented room in Hambanathi on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast when a couple died of gunshot wounds to the head in what appears to be a murder and suicide.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene on Monday morning when residents contacted security and ambulance service Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), saying they heard a woman scream and gunshots.

Rusa's Prem Balram said police were on the scene when ambulance services arrived.

Officers were informed that the woman was allegedly heard screaming before shots were fired.

“A man and a woman were found on the ground bleeding from gunshot wounds to their heads.”

IPSS Paramedics, who also responded, confirmed that both were found with gunshot wounds to the head.

“The woman was transported by Rusa ambulance service to hospital were she was declared deceased. 

“IPSS advanced life support paramedics tried to treat the man on the scene but he died.”

The police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN family live in fear after kidnapped girls found dead

The Shongwe family in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, are living in fear after a man known to them, who is suspected of kidnapping and killing two ...
News
2 hours ago

Intimate partner femicide is declining in SA: study

While SA is ranked among countries with the highest rate of femicide in the world, the country has seen a decline in intimate partner femicide cases
News
5 days ago

Teenager arrested for murder of couple related to 'The Voice SA' season 2 winner Craig Lucas

Western Cape police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the murder of a couple related to 'The Voice SA' season two winner Craig Lucas.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  2. Home loan heartbreak for widower, debit card refunds and card charges Consumer Live
  3. Operation Dudula reaches Ekurhuleni as locals target illegal immigrants South Africa
  4. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  5. Ukraine at 'turning point', Zelenskyy says as Russians regroup near Kyiv South Africa

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone