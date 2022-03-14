LISTEN | Why masks are unnecessary outdoors and 'foolish' regulations you're adhering to — Madhi
14 March 2022 - 16:29
The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is expected to meet on Monday.
On the agenda includes the scrapping of mask wearing outdoors.
Speaking to TimesLIVE before the NCCC meeting, Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi said some Covid-19 rules serve very little value and motivated why there is no longer a need to wear a mask outside.
Madhi also talks about some of the “silly” and “foolish” regulations SA has been adhering to.
It will be announced after the meeting when President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to address the nation on what Covid-19 regulations the NCCC decides to keep or scrap.
TimesLIVE
