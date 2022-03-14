South Africa

LISTEN | Why masks are unnecessary outdoors and 'foolish' regulations you're adhering to — Madhi

14 March 2022 - 16:29 By Bulelani Nonyukela
The national coronavirus command council will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 state of disaster and regulations, including the wearing of masks. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/covop58

The national coronavirus command council (NCCC) is expected to meet on Monday.

On the agenda includes the scrapping of mask wearing outdoors.

Speaking to TimesLIVE before the NCCC meeting, Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi said some Covid-19 rules serve very little value and motivated why there is no longer a need to wear a mask outside.

Madhi also talks about some of the “silly” and “foolish” regulations SA has been adhering to.

It will be announced after the meeting when President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to address the nation on what Covid-19 regulations the NCCC decides to keep or scrap.

TimesLIVE

POLL | What lockdown regulations changes do you expect?

What lockdown regulations would you like to see scrapped?
