MyFokMarelize is tripping on a ship and has people falling over with laughter

The only bicycle Marelize Horn is riding is a stationary exercise bike aboard an American cruise ship.

Marelize Horn — who shot to fame after crashing into a rugby post on a bicycle and giving rise to the catchphrase #MyFokMarelize three years ago — is working as an art associate on board Carnival Vista.

The 22-year-old injured her leg while “walking” on the first week onboard. She has lost count of the number of times she has fallen off her bunk bed since she started working a on the ship a month ago.

The vessel is on a Western Caribbean cruise.

“Fallen off the bed, slipped in the shower, fallen down stairs. It wouldn’t be me if that didn’t happen,” Horn told the Sunday Times.

Horn became an internet sensation after video footage of her riding into a rugby post went viral. In the video, she cycles in a circle then heads straight for a rugby post, crashes into it and falls off. Starting to walk towards Marelize, her mother Heidi sighs “My fok, Marelize” before the video ends.

“I can’t believe it’s been three years because people still talk about it. One of my colleagues is from SA. When I told her who I was, she showed the video to the entire team and it’s amazing to know it still makes people laugh. I told some guests and they watched the video. They had such a laugh and we made great friends with them,” Horn said.

She said when people find out who she is, they laugh with her, not at her.

“My outlook on life is always positivity. I find the happy and joy in almost everything. I love that joyful feeling in your stomach. To know the video brought a tiny bit of joy and laughter makes me happy. There is nothing to make fun of in the video because it’s just a funny video. I still laugh when I watch it."