Vaccinated with one J&J jab? You can now get two Covid-19 vaccine boosters

From Monday, people who have been vaccinated with one shot of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine can get two Covid-19 vaccine boosters.

The department of health announced changes at the weekend.

According to a circular from the department, from March 14 everyone who was vaccinated with one shot of J&J can get two boosters.

The first booster can be administered 60 days after the first J&J shot and the second 90 days after the first booster.

Since mixing-and-matching of vaccines is allowed, people can boost their one J&J jab with two doses of Pfizer. This would mean you are effectively fully vaccinated with both J&J and Pfizer.

“Both the first and second booster doses may be homologous or heterologous,” said the department.