South Africa

WATCH | ‘Nindibhaqa ndinxilile’: Dalindyebo admits to being drunk at elective conference

14 March 2022 - 09:00
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo stole the show at a recent event. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Daily Dispatch/Lulamile Feni

The recent elective conference of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, saw a funny turn of events after AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo admitted to being drunk.

In a now-viral video shared on social media, Dalindyebo, speaking in isiXhosa, can be heard delivering a greeting with a popular religious reference before admitting to being drunk.

“Bantwana abahle, okokuqhala mandinibulise ngelihle igama lenkosi yethu uYesu Crestu. [Beautiful children let me begin by greeting you in the beautiful name of Jesus Christ. Amen],” he said as he removed a sweet from his mouth.

“Ndifihl’vumba ngale sweet [I used that sweet to cover the smell],” he continued.

“Nindimeme seku late kwacaba nditye irhanqa ngamandla. Nindibhaqa ndinxilile. [You invited me too later after I enjoyed some strong shots. You found me drunk already].”

This is not the first time Dalindyebo has stolen the show at an event.

Last year, he sparked debate when he was gifted a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV, reportedly worth around R1.8m, by the EFF.

Dalindyebo said of the gift: “It has wiped all the tears from the past.

“I feel like a brand new king, I feel like the best person in the world. I feel like the best husband to my wife. Everything that has happened to me, it has wiped all the tears from the past. I am so happy.”

He also hit back at claims it was a bribe from the party.

“I got gifts of vehicles from [former president Nelson] Mandela while he was president of the ANC and from Patrice Motsepe. Motsepe is ANC. Would you say that was bribery? No. Why is a donation from the EFF called bribery?” he asked.

On social media, many reacted to the video of Dalindyebo admitting to being drunk, saying they liked his honesty.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

