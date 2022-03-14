WATCH LIVE | Deputy ministers to address crime in Manenberg imbizo

Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale is hosting a ministerial outreach programme in Manenberg and Gugulethu in the Western Cape on Monday.

“The deputy minister, together with the management of the SA Police Service as well as the deputy minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development, Mcebisi Skwatsha, will engage the communities of Manenberg and Gugulethu to address their crime concerns around substance abuse and gangsterism,” the police ministry said.