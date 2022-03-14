South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Special Tribunal hears SABC vs Hlaudi Motsoeneng case

14 March 2022 - 11:06 By TIMESLIVE

The Special Tribunal will on Monday morning hear the review application in the matter between the SIU and SABC vs Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former SABC executives in relation to the 2016 decision where the SABC management paid an amount of R2.5m to "music legends".

READ MORE:

SABC after Hlaudi for millions — but he insists broadcaster 'owes' him R22m

The SABC is seeking payment of R850,000 from former group chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng for legal fees incurred by the public broadcaster ...
News
6 months ago

SA Music Legends Forum bats for former SABC execs who paid them

The South African Music Legends Forum has filed an application to intervene in the case lodged the SABC and the Special Investigating Unit to set ...
News
7 months ago

Why are music legends not party to case against Hlaudi Motsoeneng, other SABC execs, asks judge

The Special Tribunal judge hearing the application by the SABC for the recovery of money paid by its former executives to 53 music legends has ...
News
7 months ago
