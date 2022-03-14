WATCH LIVE | Special Tribunal hears SABC vs Hlaudi Motsoeneng case
14 March 2022 - 11:06
The Special Tribunal will on Monday morning hear the review application in the matter between the SIU and SABC vs Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former SABC executives in relation to the 2016 decision where the SABC management paid an amount of R2.5m to "music legends".
