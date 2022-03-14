WATCH | Numsa demands resignation of Comair CEO after grounding

The National Union of Metalworkers SA (Numsa) has called for the resignation of Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond after the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) indefinitely suspended Comair's air operator certificate, grounding Kulula.com and British Airways flights.

“We have expressed our lack of confidence in the leadership, led by the CEO who has a track record of closing down airlines in the past,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

“We want to insulate our ground staff and cabin crew members from the anger and frustration of passengers and customers, who have been frustrated by the cancellation of flights that are the fault of bad leadership.

“Our members want to pass a vote of no confidence in the CEO and his executive to protect their jobs and livelihoods which are threatened by management decisions that put profits over people and people’s livelihoods. We demand the resignation of Glen Orsmond and his executive.”

Thousands of passengers were left stranded and irate after the aviation regulator first issued a 24-hour precautionary suspension of Comair’s air operator certificate on Saturday morning. The move comes after a spate of engine and landing gear problems affecting flights.

TimesLIVE