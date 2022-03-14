South Africa

Water outage in Joburg South enters day 5 as residents protest

Joburg Water says recovery should begin on Monday evening

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
14 March 2022 - 13:03
Joburg Water has indicated water restoration efforts to Joburg's southern suburbs should begin on Monday evening, five days after the region was hit by a water outage caused by an explosion at the Zuikerbosch plant. Stock image.
Joburg Water has indicated water restoration efforts to Joburg's southern suburbs should begin on Monday evening, five days after the region was hit by a water outage caused by an explosion at the Zuikerbosch plant. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/andreypopov

The widespread water outage that has been plaguing Johannesburg’s southern suburbs for several days is expected to be resolved soon, with recovery to begin on Monday evening.

Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said while the Alexander Park Reservoir was stable, monitoring was ongoing at the South Hills Tower where the water level was critically low due to insufficient supply.

“It is estimated recovery may commence later this evening,” Mopeli said on Monday.

Suburbs that fall within the South Hills tower zone include Risana, Linmeyer, South Hills, Tulisa Park, Steeledale, The Hill, Oakdene, Rosettenville and Klipriviersberg estate. 

He said alternative water supply, through water tanks and mobile tankers, was being provided at key sites.

Joburg Water was urging all customers to reduce their water consumption to critical needs only while the system recovers.

Mopeli said there had been steady improvements in the affected areas in and around Johannesburg, with supply to the Linksfield Reservoir restored on Saturday and the Alexander Park reservoir zone challenges resolved on Sunday.

Sanco vows to make Joburg mayor’s job untenable as 130 city workers face the chop

The South African National Civic Organisation has vowed that Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will never find peace until she reverses a decision to review ...
Politics
5 days ago

Meanwhile, residents of Linmeyer, South Hills and surrounding areas said they are frustrated by repeated outages which have plagued them for the past two years.

Local ward councillor Michael Crichton believes most issues stem from Rand Water infrastructure challenges. He said recent outages include:

  • an explosion at the Palmiet pumping station last July which left residents without water for nine days;
  • a power failure at the Zuikerbosh purification plant a month later that left residents without water for eight days; and
  • the water outage which has now been ongoing for four days.

“These water outages are nothing short of a full-blown humanitarian crisis,” Crichton wrote in an open letter to water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu.

Neighbouring ward councillor Faeeza Chama appealed to residents of the affected areas to join a peaceful protest gathering set to take place at 22 Impala Road, Dikole Section in Johannesburg South on Monday afternoon from 2.30pm.

“We are doing this because we don’t believe all the different stories we are being told. Today is effectively day 5 with no water and we have been told taps will be restored by this afternoon. I know for a fact that they cannot restore us until the tower level is at 30%, and it is only at 26%,” Chama said.

She said they had been told the cause of the outage was again an explosion at the Zuikerbosch plant, but this was not an acceptable excuse because last time they were assured there would be a backup plan should this happen again.

“Clearly the authorities have failed to deliver on that promise.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Presidential imbizo promises a government that is close to its people

After hours of listening, President Cyril Ramaphosa asked his ministers to respond to the more than 30 concerns raised during the session.
Politics
5 hours ago

Eskom to suspend load-shedding at 8pm, but system still 'constrained'

Eskom will suspend load-shedding from 8pm on Sunday in light of there being "sufficient recovery in generation capacity".
News
19 hours ago

Joburg's water woes continue, as reservoirs refill but many taps still dry

The planned 54-hour water outage that affected Johannesburg this week is officially over, but the system is yet to settle as refilling depleted ...
News
3 months ago

No ‘water crisis’ in SA — department allays fears amid 54-hour shutdown

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said SA has a water scarcity issue but this does not mean there's a crisis.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  2. Home loan heartbreak for widower, debit card refunds and card charges Consumer Live
  3. Operation Dudula reaches Ekurhuleni as locals target illegal immigrants South Africa
  4. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  5. Ukraine at 'turning point', Zelenskyy says as Russians regroup near Kyiv South Africa

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone