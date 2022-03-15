×

South Africa

50-year-old man finds out about R2.2m Lotto jackpot win while at work

15 March 2022 - 11:25
An East London man is the latest Lotto jackpot winner. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A 50-year-old man from East London found out about his more than R2.2m Lotto win on the internet while at work.

He is the latest Lotto jackpot winner after he played with a wager of R50 via manual selection.

He told the National Lottery operator he has no plans to stop playing .

The excited man wants to buy a house for himself and his family. He said he has no plans to change his life in any drastic way and will continue to work.

Aside from playing PowerBall and Lotto every week, he spends most of his time reading and listening to music.

“We congratulate our latest winner. It is again wonderful to witness how people’s dreams come true through our life-changing jackpots,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Ithuba has urged Limpopo players to check their tickets as one person is the winner of the March 11 PowerBall guaranteed jackpot of R55m. Ithuba said the ticket was played via quick pick selection with a wager of R15 for draw number 1283 on Friday.

The lottery operator has urged the winner to approach Ithuba’s Polokwane regional office to claim their winnings.

“While we congratulate our latest winner, we are also excited about the PowerBall Plus rollover jackpot which is standing at an estimated R68m,” said Mabuza.

TimesLIVE

