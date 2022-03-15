Action taken against police clerk who slapped woman outside station

The police have opened a departmental case against an employee who slapped a woman outside the Kempton Park police station, east of Johannesburg.

In a now-viral video shared on social media, the man can be seen assaulting the woman for allegedly insulting him.

The man is a clerk at the police station.

In a statement to TimesLIVE, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said it had noted the video “with disappointment” and urged the woman to open a criminal case.

“The incident is condemned in the strongest possible terms. As the SAPS, we are mandated to protect and serve and also fight against any incidents of violence, especially those perpetrated on women and children. The lady in the video is advised to open a criminal case. A departmental case has been opened against the member in question.”

According to a social media user who shared the video, the woman is a teacher assistant who was sent to the station for police clearance.

The user said a heated argument transpired after the man allegedly refused to help the woman and “flipped” on her.

She said she and the victim were allegedly refused help and told about system difficulties. She alluded to preference being given to people of other races.

Attempts to get comment from the user was unsuccessful. Any update will be included.