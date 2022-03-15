Gift of the Givers launches R1m crowdfunding campaign to aid Ukraine expats, here's how you can help

In its effort to help people affected by the war in Ukraine , Gift of the Givers has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a target of raising R1m.

The non-governmental organisation has been working with South Africans on the ground and various organisations to support repatriation efforts and deliver essential items and medical equipment to those in desperate need.

The initiative was started after requests were received by the organisation during the first days of the attack.

It launched a campaign to help Ukranian citizens affected by the conflict, including those displaced and without access to basic resources

Now expanding the help, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said donations made on BackaBuddy will help people in “hot spots” where there is no entry point for supplies.

“We are expanding the teams and are organising them inside the ‘hot spots’ where there is no entry point for supplies and are replicating the process, finding shops, supplying the funds, identifying specific needs and supplying. When you can’t get items from outside, be resourceful and find everything inside,” said Sooliman.

“Orphans, the elderly, ordinary people are all being assisted. We are funding the intervention by paying for fuel and everything associated with the purchase and delivery of essential and very basic necessities. We are setting up multiple storage areas. The teams are held by the hand and guided on the approach to disasters on a daily basis.”