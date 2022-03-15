Gift of the Givers launches R1m crowdfunding campaign to aid Ukraine expats, here's how you can help
In its effort to help people affected by the war in Ukraine , Gift of the Givers has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a target of raising R1m.
The non-governmental organisation has been working with South Africans on the ground and various organisations to support repatriation efforts and deliver essential items and medical equipment to those in desperate need.
The initiative was started after requests were received by the organisation during the first days of the attack.
It launched a campaign to help Ukranian citizens affected by the conflict, including those displaced and without access to basic resources
Now expanding the help, Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said donations made on BackaBuddy will help people in “hot spots” where there is no entry point for supplies.
“We are expanding the teams and are organising them inside the ‘hot spots’ where there is no entry point for supplies and are replicating the process, finding shops, supplying the funds, identifying specific needs and supplying. When you can’t get items from outside, be resourceful and find everything inside,” said Sooliman.
“Orphans, the elderly, ordinary people are all being assisted. We are funding the intervention by paying for fuel and everything associated with the purchase and delivery of essential and very basic necessities. We are setting up multiple storage areas. The teams are held by the hand and guided on the approach to disasters on a daily basis.”
The organisation said the second request it received came from a cardiothoracic anaesthetist, who is also being guided on disaster management.
The first lesson is on how to practise “emotional distancing”.
It said the person crossed into Ukraine on March 10 and is being provided with fuel and funds to purchase essential items from Europe to expand the intervention’s scope, scale, and speed.
“The Ukraine Association of SA has partnered with us. They are connected to medical personnel inside Ukraine. Medical supplies are being sourced inside the country and together with their own financial contributions, we will commence purchases of these life-saving materials for health facilities “trapped” in the hot spots,” said Sooliman.
Other humanitarian efforts made Ukraine
Sooliman said Suzanne Ackerman from the Ackerman Family Foundation had pledged R1.5m towards the repatriation of SA and African students, and McKinsey is putting together a package for the same purpose.
The department of international relations and co-operation has also been engaging with Gift of the Givers on the repatriation process.
The department’s spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the students would be offered counselling.
“The second matter is what happens to their studies. Some were in their final year. Even [for] those who are not in their final year, there is uncertainty. What happens now? So that’s another conversation we will have to have with the department of higher education and other role players who are willing to lend a helping hand to [ensure] their education is not compromised,” he said.
