Impasse between Clover and workers 'heading to court'

Though they have worked together on the ground, Giwusa was caught by surprise that Fawu was in principle agreeing to a salary cut of 5% — but Fawu said it had no choice.

“This is not that we are agreeing to salary cuts. It is just for compromising because the company does not want to move [on its offer],” said Moyoyo Mongalo, Fawu’s shop steward at Clover in Clayville, Gauteng.

The national organiser of Giwusa, Charles Phahla, said he asked Fawu when it had received a mandate from its members to accept salary cuts.

“They said they had a national shop steward council meeting with the national office bearers of Fawu and that’s where a decision in principle of a wage cut was taken,” Phahla said. “Then I said to them this is contrary to the mandate I have from members. As Giwusa we would not agree to this ... [as workers] never gave us such a mandate.”

Instead of a salary cut, Giwusa proposed a salary freeze for workers at Clover, including management and executives. But, Phahla said, Clover management wouldn’t agree to this as it directly affected them.

Asked why Clover didn’t consider a salary freeze, Velthuysen said it would “not realise the savings that are required to reduce costs. Second, if I understand correctly, the wage freeze was for across the board, meaning every employee at Clover. If you want to do that, you need to start the whole process again from scratch and it depends on who’s prepared to accept a wage freeze like that.”

He added that the unions bluntly refused to accept any salary cuts despite that being the only alternative to outright retrenchment. They also did not accept any of the austerity measures, which were already being applied across the business.

Too little give

Velthuysen said Fawu’s concession on a 5% salary cut was also not enough. “You can agree 5% and 30% is a massive gap. If they can start from 15%, we can try to come close to one another. If they counter us, we can see where we can manoeuvre some of the other issues on the table. They expect us to come with offers all the time and ... we don’t know how far they are willing to go.”

Velthuysen said Clover was now giving striking workers a final opportunity to return to work, “failing which, we are not taking them back any more and we will replace them with employees [who are] willing to work under those conditions”.