Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal
15 March 2022 - 09:06
A man who fell asleep in the vehicle he allegedly broke into was arrested in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal VIP Protection Services’ Romano Naidoo confirmed to TimesLIVE that the man was found asleep in a vehicle in Kranpalm Close in Palmview.
“We were alerted by the resident, who noticed that his vehicle was broken into. The suspect was found asleep in the car after he allegedly attempted to steal valuables,” he said.
⚠️Suspect Apprehended after falling asleep in a car which he broke into and attempted stealing valuables from this...Posted by KZN VIP Protection Services on Monday, March 14, 2022
Naidoo said the man was detained and handed over to police.
KwaZulu-Natal police did not respond to a request for comment.
