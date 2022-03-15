×

South Africa

LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report

15 March 2022 - 14:58
Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela says Sahpra is in talks with Pfizer and the FDA over the leaked document. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it is engaging with Pfizer about the report regarding vaccine side-effects that made the rounds last week.

#VaccineSideEffects trended on social media last week after a “leaked” document detailed adverse health events allegedly experienced by people after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The regulator reassured South Africans that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe.

TimesLIVE

