Mandisa Maya congratulates Raymond Zondo on scoring top judicial job

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal justice Mandisa Maya has congratulated Raymond Zondo on his appointment as chief justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Zondo’s appointment last week, even though the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had recommended Maya for the job after controversial interviews.

In a statement issued by the office of the chief justice, Maya offered “her full support” to the incoming chief justice and said she was “committed to continue working with him in the exercise of judicial authority”.