South Africa

Mandisa Maya congratulates Raymond Zondo on scoring top judicial job

15 March 2022 - 17:30
Judge Mandisa Maya said she had full confidence in chief justice Raymond Zondo. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal justice Mandisa Maya has congratulated Raymond Zondo on his appointment as chief justice.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Zondo’s appointment last week, even though the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had recommended Maya for the job after controversial interviews.

In a statement issued by the office of the chief justice, Maya offered “her full support” to the incoming chief justice and said she was “committed to continue working with him in the exercise of judicial authority”.

Ramaphosa has ‘utmost confidence’ in Zondo as he elevates him to chief justice

Already acting as chief justice, Raymond Zondo will officially take up office on April 1, says the presidency
News
5 days ago

Ramaphosa had last week indicated that he would nominate Maya for the deputy chief justice post that becomes vacant with Zondo’s promotion.

“President Maya has full confidence in justice Zondo as a leader in the judiciary and has no doubt that the contribution he will continue to make in our jurisprudence and administration of justice will strengthen and move the South African judiciary forward,” read the statement issued on her behalf.

“President Maya expresses her gratitude to everyone who supported her candidature, formally and informally, for the position of chief justice.” 

Zondo became acting chief justice after the departure of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng last year. Zondo will take office on April 1. 

TimesLIVE

