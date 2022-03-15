Mashaba on Prof Saber Tayob shooting —‘I would not give these criminals another chance to kill’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the killers of University of Limpopo lecturer Prof Mohamed Saber Tayob should be apprehended before they get a chance to kill someone else.

Mashaba was reacting to a video of Tayob’s shooting which made the rounds on social media.

The video shows Tayob jogging when a white VW Polo drives past him and stops next to him. A man disembarks from the vehicle and shoots him. Tayob can be seen falling to the ground after the first shot.

“My personal view, I would not give these heinous criminals another chance to kill someone else. Imagine the human rights of this innocent victim, his family and all of us as a broader society. I am traumatised by this image. The ANC government must go,” Mashaba tweeted.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content