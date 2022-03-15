×

South Africa

Mashaba on Prof Saber Tayob shooting —‘I would not give these criminals another chance to kill’

15 March 2022 - 11:00
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the criminals behind the shooting of Prof Mohamed Saber Tayob must face the music. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the killers of University of Limpopo lecturer Prof Mohamed Saber Tayob should be apprehended before they get a chance to kill someone else. 

Mashaba was reacting to a video of Tayob’s shooting which made the rounds on social media.

The video shows Tayob jogging when a white VW Polo drives past him and stops next to him. A man disembarks from the vehicle and shoots him. Tayob can be seen falling to the ground after the first shot. 

“My personal view, I would not give these heinous criminals another chance to kill someone else. Imagine the human rights of this innocent victim, his family and all of us as a broader society. I am traumatised by this image. The ANC government must go,” Mashaba tweeted.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content

Police spokesperson Brig Motlalefa Mojapelo told TimesLIVE the 51-year-old chartered accountant and associate professor was shot several times while jogging on Munnik Avenue in Polokwane.

University spokesperson Johannes Selepe conveyed condolences to Tayob’s family. 

“Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Mahlo Mokgalong expressed shock and dismay at the passing of one of the university’s rising academics and leaders.

“Executive dean Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, the executive team of the FML [faculty of management and law], staff and students extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends, wishing them strength during this difficult time,” said Selepe. 

Here are other tributes and social media reactions: 

