Mashaba on Prof Saber Tayob shooting —‘I would not give these criminals another chance to kill’
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the killers of University of Limpopo lecturer Prof Mohamed Saber Tayob should be apprehended before they get a chance to kill someone else.
Mashaba was reacting to a video of Tayob’s shooting which made the rounds on social media.
The video shows Tayob jogging when a white VW Polo drives past him and stops next to him. A man disembarks from the vehicle and shoots him. Tayob can be seen falling to the ground after the first shot.
“My personal view, I would not give these heinous criminals another chance to kill someone else. Imagine the human rights of this innocent victim, his family and all of us as a broader society. I am traumatised by this image. The ANC government must go,” Mashaba tweeted.
WARNING: Video contains graphic content
Police spokesperson Brig Motlalefa Mojapelo told TimesLIVE the 51-year-old chartered accountant and associate professor was shot several times while jogging on Munnik Avenue in Polokwane.
University spokesperson Johannes Selepe conveyed condolences to Tayob’s family.
“Vice-chancellor and principal Prof Mahlo Mokgalong expressed shock and dismay at the passing of one of the university’s rising academics and leaders.
“Executive dean Prof Omphemetse Sibanda, the executive team of the FML [faculty of management and law], staff and students extend their deepest condolences to his family and friends, wishing them strength during this difficult time,” said Selepe.
Our condolences, prayers and thoughts are with the family, friends, colleagues & students of Professor Saber Tayob on his passing yesterday. Prof Saber was a brilliant, kind & humble person and good friend of Accountancy@UJ. The Accounting & Education profession has lost a giant. pic.twitter.com/4IgjPgJDWd— Accountancy@UJ (@UJAccountancy) March 14, 2022
The senseless murder of Saber Tayob has just shaken me to the core. What future do educated individuals have in this country. What future can you have when you can’t even go safely for a walk. How can we raise children this way?— zaahira hassim 🪐 (@zaa_hv_ira) March 14, 2022
Life is cheap in South Africa, there’s no denying that we are a gangster state! #SaberTayob https://t.co/C5YrL3a7qK— JodiAnne (@JodiSAnne) March 14, 2022
