'Mind-boggling' locked gate on Durban beach removed
Former ward councillor Peter Graham captured a photograph of the gate last week as a 'piece of art that managed to find relevance in society'
A locked gate erected as a “preventive measure” on Durban’s Virginia Beach pier was permanently removed on Monday.
The eThekwini municipality confirmed that the gate, which could easily be walked around, was removed in favour of signage.
Its removal follows a report by TimesLIVE on the gate leaving residents confused, amused and downright shocked.
“The gate was installed as a preventive measure following reports of drownings and fishermen allegedly fishing while under the influence of alcohol,” municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said a week ago.
It was just a beautiful contradictionPeter Graham
When asked about the cost of the gate, the municipality told TimesLIVE on Tuesday it was “an old gate that had been in storage”.
Former ward councillor Peter Graham, who took a photograph of the gate which has gone viral, said it was installed in 2017 when drunk fishermen and bathers had jumped off the pier.
He captured a photograph of the gate last week as a “piece of art that managed to find relevance in society”.
“I am a passionate amateur photographer and to get the contrasts of the colours was just so perfect on the day. Just from a technical, aesthetic framing or creation of art — that’s why I took that picture on that day,” Graham said.
“It was about creativity and degradation. It was about using art to symbolise eThekwini as a whole when it comes to service delivery. It was just a beautiful contradiction. You have the beauty of the ocean and the sky and then you have pier that is a disaster, with the rusted gate and litter in front of it.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.