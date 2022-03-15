'Mind-boggling' locked gate on Durban beach removed

When asked about the cost of the gate, the municipality told TimesLIVE on Tuesday it was “an old gate that had been in storage”.

Former ward councillor Peter Graham, who took a photograph of the gate which has gone viral, said it was installed in 2017 when drunk fishermen and bathers had jumped off the pier.

He captured a photograph of the gate last week as a “piece of art that managed to find relevance in society”.

“I am a passionate amateur photographer and to get the contrasts of the colours was just so perfect on the day. Just from a technical, aesthetic framing or creation of art — that’s why I took that picture on that day,” Graham said.

“It was about creativity and degradation. It was about using art to symbolise eThekwini as a whole when it comes to service delivery. It was just a beautiful contradiction. You have the beauty of the ocean and the sky and then you have pier that is a disaster, with the rusted gate and litter in front of it.”

TimesLIVE