POLL | Would you pay R3,000 for a domestic trip on FlySafair?

Travellers trying to book air tickets this week were shocked to find that some flights to local destinations were priced at more than R3,000 one way.

The surge came as Comair, which operates Kulula.com and British Airways in SA, was grounded.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended the company's air operator certificate (AOC) indefinitely after it failed to convince the authority that its risk and safety management systems are up to scratch. This after a number of safety incidents on recent flights.

The authority said the suspension would remain until safety concerns flagged had been addressed.

Demand for seats on other airlines was expected to surge, with FlySafair's website showing some fares for flights this week ranging from R3,000 to R3,281. The cheapest fare is R1,532.

Many took to social media to slam the airline, claiming they were “gorging” themselves on the desperation of travellers.

Some vowed not to travel on the airline until its prices went down, while others said they would do so for business purposes or to see their family.