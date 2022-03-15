R600 fine for examiner found writing learner's licence test for applicant

An examiner who was caught red-handed writing a learner's licence test for an applicant has been given the option of paying a R600 fine or spending three months behind bars.

The court also handed her a five-year suspended sentence after finding her guilty of corruption and fraud, said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

“The examiner of licences was arrested at Temba driving licence testing centre in Gauteng in July last year after it was discovered she had written a learner's licence test on behalf of an applicant who was in Bloemfontein,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

“The 30-year-old official, Nonceba Tania Hela, was found in the office of the manager when a member of the national traffic anti-corruption unit went to the centre to investigate allegations of impropriety. She was in the company of a male believed to be the owner of a driving school operating from the Pretoria central business district,” Zwane said.