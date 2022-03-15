WATCH | Fine advertisers R50bn for racism, says EFF

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says a R50bn fine should be imposed on the entire advertising sector for the racist narratives used to depict black people in advertising.

He was speaking during the first sitting of the SA Human Rights Commission into racial discrimination and discrimination in SA advertisements.

The inquiry was sparked by controversy in the industry from the 2018 H&M campaign which featured a black boy modelling a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle”, to the 2022 Clicks advertisement for TRESemmé hair products depicting a white women’s hair as “normal” and a black women’s as “frizzy and dull”.