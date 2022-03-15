WATCH | ‘Glenn must go’: Numsa members protest outside Comair offices

A small group of National Union of Metal Workers of SA (Numsa) members gathered at the Comair offices in Kempton Park on March 15 2022.

The union is demanding that CEO Glenn Orsmond resigns after the SA Civil Aviation Authority suspended Comair’s air certificate due to recent safety issues on flights.

Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said Comair workers are the heart and soul of the business.

“Members of Numsa are here to protest, picket and express their absolute anger that Glenn Orsmond, as the CEO of Comair, has brought this airline to the point where its certificate has been indefinitely suspended due to safety issues,” she said.

Orsmond met protesters outside the company’s offices and told them it had been a tough year for everyone.

“Most importantly we need to get our planes back in the air. Then you can worry about me,” he said.

Numsa members vowed to return after seven working days if their memorandum does not receive a response.

