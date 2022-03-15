Why do I need two Covid-19 boosters after one J&J vaccine?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine are effective in improving protection against the virus.

To boost the country’s vaccination drive, the health department is rolling out the second booster dose for recipients of the J&J vaccine.

Vaccine boosters are recommended to increase antibody levels and T-cell responses to SARS-CoV-2.

The NICD said laboratory testing has shown that high antibody levels are more effective at neutralising variants of SARS-CoV-2.

“Therefore booster vaccines are helpful to improve protection from infection, especially during the fourth wave which was predominantly due to the Omicron variant,” said the NICD.