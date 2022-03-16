‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after breach of ethics finding

Advocate Dali Mpofu has left tongues wagging with a cryptic social media post about “a two-way tussle” after a finding of professional misconduct against him.

Mpofu was found guilty of breaching rule 4.12 of the General Council of the Bar’s Uniform Rules of Ethics this week for telling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s legal counsel, advocate Michelle le Roux, to “shut up” during proceedings at the state capture inquiry.

He has five days to address the Johannesburg Society of Advocates on what type of disciplinary action should be taken against him.

“Whatever may be the ill feeling existing between clients, it should not be allowed to influence counsel in their conduct and demeanour towards each other. All personalities between counsel should be scrupulously avoided,” read the rules of ethics