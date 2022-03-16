‘Banana republic’ — SA reacts to prisoners escaping from Rooigrond Correctional Facility

The escape of four prisoners from the Rooigrond Correctional Facility near Mahikeng in North West on Tuesday has sparked calls for swift police action.

Some on social media questioned how the inmates managed to escape if security measures were enforced, while others said it was a sign of “rot” within government.

Authorities called on the public to assist with the manhunt for the fugitives by sharing any information they may have regarding their whereabouts.

“The department of correctional services (DCS), working with the police, has launched a manhunt following an escape by four inmates at from Rooigrond Correctional Facility, on March 15 2022.

“The department is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the rearrest of this four. They are considered dangerous and if spotted, information should be shared with the nearest police station,” police said.

The inmates are:

Zacharia Francisco Nyalimate, a Mozambican national serving a 27-year sentence for housebreaking and murder;

Alfred Gwambe, a Mozambican national serving 65 years for housebreaking, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle;

Siyabonga Sithole, a South African serving a life sentence for rape, theft and housebreaking; and

Edward Madiba, a South African serving 15 years for robbery and possession of a firearm.

Police said an investigation into how the four escaped has been instituted and information will be shared once investigations have been concluded.

