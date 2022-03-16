×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

‘Banana republic’ — SA reacts to prisoners escaping from Rooigrond Correctional Facility

16 March 2022 - 13:30
The department of correctional services said four dangerous inmates broke out of a North West prison on Tuesday. File photo.
The department of correctional services said four dangerous inmates broke out of a North West prison on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

The escape of four prisoners from the Rooigrond Correctional Facility near Mahikeng in North West on Tuesday has sparked calls for swift police action.

Some on social media questioned how the inmates managed to escape if security measures were enforced, while others said it was a sign of “rot” within government.

Authorities called on the public to assist with the manhunt for the fugitives by sharing any information they may have regarding their whereabouts. 

The department of correctional services (DCS), working with the police, has launched a manhunt following an escape by four inmates at from Rooigrond Correctional Facility, on March 15 2022.

“The department is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the rearrest of this four. They are considered dangerous and if spotted, information should be shared with the nearest police station,” police said.

The inmates are:

  • Zacharia Francisco Nyalimate, a Mozambican national serving a 27-year sentence for housebreaking and murder;
  • Alfred Gwambe, a Mozambican national serving 65 years for housebreaking, theft and possession of a stolen vehicle;
  • Siyabonga Sithole, a South African serving a life sentence for rape, theft and housebreaking; and
  • Edward Madiba, a South African serving 15 years for robbery and possession of a firearm.

Police said an investigation into how the four escaped has been instituted and information will be shared once investigations have been concluded.

Here’s what social media users said about the escape:

READ MORE:

Samurai sword killer’s release on parole 'bizarre' and 'absurd': clinical psychologist

'Ninja schoolboy killer' Morne Harmse had been involved in numerous incidents during his incarceration that included acts of violence, substances, ...
News
1 day ago

Victim’s family 'shocked' at samurai sword killer’s release on parole

"He is emotionless. I don’t think he’s mentally stable," says victim's aunt, as she spares a thought for the killer's family.
News
1 day ago

Dangerous prisoners break out of North West correctional facility

Four prisoners broke out of the Rooigrond Correctional Facility near Mahikeng in the North West on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. Cape Town police station 'stormed' as drivers help taxi owner escape South Africa
  3. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa
  4. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News
  5. Duduzile Zuma throws her weight behind Bathabile Dlamini amid perjury case South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF