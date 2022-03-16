Bylaws for licensing spaza shops should be enforced whether you're South African or not, says Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says bylaws for the licensing of spaza shops should be enforced without fear or favour, regardless of whether they’re owned by SA citizens or foreigners.

Motsoaledi was speaking in parliament about border management authority and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on SA’s economy.

He said if government emphasised bylaws for the licensing of spaza shops in townships, issues of illegal employment and operation, among others, would be avoided.

“Some of these issues have to do with bylaws. It is global practice around the world that when you establish a spaza shop or any business, you must be licensed by the local authority,” he said.

Motsoaledi said in SA spaza shops were not licensed and local municipalities were not doing anything about it.

“Whether you are South African or not, if you own a spaza shop it must be licensed and everyone must know about its existence. It must register for tax,” said Motsoaledi.

“I wrote to the SA Local Government Association years back, asking them to ensure municipalities implement bylaws without fear of favour.

“How do you open a spaza shop, stay in the same shop, eat in the shop, sleep in the shop and hold a church service in the same shop without the local authority raising eyebrows?” he asked.