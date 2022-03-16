Case of woman who allegedly stole City of Joburg hard drives postponed

The case of a woman accused of being behind a spate of burglaries at city of Johannesburg offices has been postponed to give the police time to file an affidavit opposing bail.

Mandisa Mthembu, 37, made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday for a formal bail application. She is charged with theft and housebreaking with intent to steal.

Magistrate Nishani Beharie postponed the matter to March 23. Mthembu remains in custody.

She was arrested in the early hours of Monday, February 7 as she allegedly attempted to steal computer hardware from the municipal offices.

She was found in possession of four computer hard drives, six memory chips and five processors when security personnel on duty apprehended her. They spotted her on CCTV cameras coming into the offices of the city's administrative building in Braamfontein through the emergency exit door downstairs.

In another incident, on January 24, a woman was caught on security cameras in the same building allegedly strolling away with 30 computer hard drives from the group legal and development planning department on the third and sixth floors.

Mthembu was arrested and appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate's court. That case was thrown out for lack of evidence.

