How will SA be affected if a nuclear war broke out in Europe? This simulation thinks it has the answer

While some, including the Ukrainian ambassador to SA, warn of possible nuclear action in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a YouTube user has used public documents to run a nuclear war simulation.

The simulation seeks to predict the possible fallout from a nuclear attack in Europe on the rest of the world. It claims to use information from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations, public information from the US Central Intelligence Agency and “other declassified sources”.

While the sources may be reputable, the simulation is only a prediction and should be treated as such.

The simulation, which has been shared widely on social media, is divided into three stages: nuclear war, nuclear fallout and nuclear winter.