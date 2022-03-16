×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man jailed for knobkerrie initiation murder

16 March 2022 - 08:43 By TimesLIVE
A man attacked twin brothers who questioned the standards at an initiation school. File photo.
A man attacked twin brothers who questioned the standards at an initiation school. File photo.
Image: Leon Sadiki

The Free State justice system has secured a 15-year jail term for a man who attacked twin brothers who questioned the standards at an initiation school, killing one and injuring the other.

Thabang Edwin Mokotla, 25, died and his twin brother, Thabiso Edward Mokotla, from Sasolburg, was injured.

Mpho Patrick Tladi of Bluegumbosch in QwaQwa was sentenced to 15 years for murder and three years for the assault. The two counts will run concurrently.

Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the brothers had in December 2018 attended initiation school at Velddvrede farm in Makwane-QwaQwa.

“It was discovered the conditions at the initiation were not good and the pair complained. The accused attacked the twins with a knobkerrie.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Zero deaths during summer initiation season in Western Cape: Here's how they did it

Medical screening for physical fitness and the provision of water tanks and firefighting equipment in case of wildfires are among the precautionary ...
News
4 days ago

‘Monumental disaster’ as Eastern Cape initiation death toll rises to 34

The toll of young initiates who have lost their lives in the Eastern Cape in the summer initiation season has risen to 34.
News
2 months ago

Contralesa slams 'totally unacceptable' deaths of 27 initiates in Eastern Cape

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA says those involved in running bogus initiation schools should be charged and convicted for human ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. Cape Town police station 'stormed' as drivers help taxi owner escape South Africa
  3. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa
  4. Duduzile Zuma throws her weight behind Bathabile Dlamini amid perjury case South Africa
  5. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF