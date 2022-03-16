Man jailed for knobkerrie initiation murder

The Free State justice system has secured a 15-year jail term for a man who attacked twin brothers who questioned the standards at an initiation school, killing one and injuring the other.

Thabang Edwin Mokotla, 25, died and his twin brother, Thabiso Edward Mokotla, from Sasolburg, was injured.

Mpho Patrick Tladi of Bluegumbosch in QwaQwa was sentenced to 15 years for murder and three years for the assault. The two counts will run concurrently.

Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the brothers had in December 2018 attended initiation school at Velddvrede farm in Makwane-QwaQwa.

“It was discovered the conditions at the initiation were not good and the pair complained. The accused attacked the twins with a knobkerrie.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.