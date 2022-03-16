SA’s growth trajectory needs urgent intervention, says Deloitte Africa CEO

SA is exhibiting signs of a failed state. It’s poor economic growth outlook should keep business executives and government leaders awake at night, and drive them to take urgent action to improve the country’s growth trajectory.

This was the sentiment of business executives who attended and spoke at Deloitte Africa’s recent post-budget virtual dialogue, after finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the budget speech in parliament last month.

Deloitte Africa’s CEO elect Ruwayda Redfearn, who takes up her position on June 1, was frank.

“The one aspect of the budget that should have us worried, one that should give all of us as business and political leaders sleepless nights, is the minister’s assertion that over the next three years, SA’s economic growth will average 1.8%, she said.

Redfearn said the growth rate was inadequate to address the country’s challenges or to meet all of the population’s needs.

“All of us as social partners — business, government, labour and communities — should be seized with finding ways of changing this trajectory and improving our economic growth path,” she said.

The event was also addressed by the National Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane and SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Mogajane warned that SA “is showing signs of becoming a failed state”.

He cited a range of factors including load-shedding, crime levels, and general lack of functionality of many government services that were contributing to the downfall of the country. He urged civil servants to remind themselves of their civil service ethos.

Mogajane told dialogue participants the government had used the room provided by tax revenue windfall of R182bn to balance a number of competing needs, including investing in infrastructure, maintaining social assistance, and paying off the country’s debt.