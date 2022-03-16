×

South Africa

One dead after fiery clash in Pietermaritzburg CBD

16 March 2022 - 17:51 By Mfundo Mkhize

At least one man died after parts of central Pietermaritzburg descended into chaos on Wednesday when violent clashes erupted in town and a fiery blockade brought traffic to a standstill.

According to a source, the disruption started near Berg Street after an alleged criminal incident involving a taxi owner and a foreigner. 

This escalated into a confrontation between groups of people and street vendors, many of whom are believed to be foreigners,  on Church Street.

Police and fire emergency services were called after the clash turned violent and there were incidents of “opportunistic looting”.

The vice-chair of Pietermaritzburg Citizens on Patrol, Sanjeev Singh, said the exchange claimed one life.

“He was attacked and when he tried to seek refuge at a nearby bank he collapsed and died,” said Singh.

He said the pandemonium started shortly after 3pm and that while the situation was brought under control, some of the streets remained closed.

“A few shops have gone up in flames while some of the foreign vendors were also attacked,” said Singh.

This comes after protests in Alexandra, Gauteng, last week linked to Operation Dudula and the Dudula Movement, which has been challenging illegal immigration and high unemployment among South Africans. 

Shops and other businesses in the township were forced to shut this week when locals, who claimed they were part of the Dudula Movement, allegedly searched for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.

Police didn't immediately respond to queries.

TimesLIVE

