South Africa

Ouch! What it costs to fill up a BMW, Corolla, Polo and more

Drivers fork out hundreds of rand more to fill tanks as fuel prices soar

16 March 2022 - 13:15
The latest data from the Central Energy Fund shows that consumers will experience more pain when filling up their cars next month. Stock photo.
Image: Vladyslav Starozhylov/123rf

The series of hefty fuel price increases this year has seen people with large cars paying almost R500 more for a full tank of fuel, while those with smaller cars are forking out R150 more compared to March last year.

The increases have seen those driving midrange passenger vehicles such as a Toyota Corolla and VW Polo paying more than R1,000 for a full tank of fuel.

The Renault Kwid, at R604 a tank, is one of the few cars to be filled up for less than R1,000. 

The fuel price increase is mainly a result of the weaker rand and soaring crude oil prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine 

AA spokesperson Layton Beard told SowetanLIVE rising fuel prices would hurt consumers because petrol is going to become more expensive.

Beard said the AA would release a mid-month fuel price estimate for April on Tuesday.

People driving a Range Rover Sport SE, a gas guzzler with an 86l fuel tank, have had to pay R1,681 for diesel from the beginning of March, compared to R1,219 last year.

Toyota Fortuner and Ford Ranger drivers are also not having it easy as they pay R1,564 for 80l of diesel. Last year this time they were paying R1,134.

Also feeling the pain are Ferrari F8 Tributo owners who spend R1,684 to fill up the Tributo's 78l tank.

Drivers of the BMW 3 series, which has a 59l tank, have seen the cost of filling up rise to R1,274 from R962 last year March.

With a 55l capacity, Toyota Quest drivers pay R1,188 and Toyota Cross drivers fork out R1,015 for 47l of fuel. 

The latest data from the Central Energy Fund shows consumers will experience more pain when filling up their cars next month.

In its mid-month fuel prediction, the CEF says motorists will pay about R2 more for 95-octane petrol and about R3 more for diesel.

SowetanLIVE

