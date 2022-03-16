Ouch! What it costs to fill up a BMW, Corolla, Polo and more

The series of hefty fuel price increases this year has seen people with large cars paying almost R500 more for a full tank of fuel, while those with smaller cars are forking out R150 more compared to March last year.

The increases have seen those driving midrange passenger vehicles such as a Toyota Corolla and VW Polo paying more than R1,000 for a full tank of fuel.

The Renault Kwid, at R604 a tank, is one of the few cars to be filled up for less than R1,000.

The fuel price increase is mainly a result of the weaker rand and soaring crude oil prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

AA spokesperson Layton Beard told SowetanLIVE rising fuel prices would hurt consumers because petrol is going to become more expensive.