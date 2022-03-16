Tow-truck driver shot dead on Durban highway

A tow-truck driver, believed to be in his 40s, was shot dead on the M7, south of Durban, on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a breakdown driver was standing outside his vehicle on the M7 just before 11am when he was fatally shot by unknown suspects.

“The suspects fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. A case of murder will be opened at Bellair police station. Police are busy at the scene.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the shooting happened near the N2 bridge.

“One person has been killed. This is the second shooting within three months at the same location,” he said.

TimesLIVE

