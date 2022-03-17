Application to stop Dudula activities thrown out of court for 'lack of urgency'

The Johannesburg high court has struck off the roll an urgent application against the Dudula campaign by a group of foreign nationals due to its lack of urgency.

In a move to stop the campaign, a group of foreign nationals had approached the court for relief against the campaign targeting migrant traders, stating it would prevent loss of life and xenophobic violence.

Judge Jabu Dlamini dismissed the application, stating it lacked urgency. Dlamini raised concerns with having to issue a blanket ban against the group marching as there were no specific details on a march or gathering that he needed to prohibit.

The group of 38 foreign nationals residing in Gauteng wanted the court to interdict the activities of Dudula, a movement comprising SA residents in various townships seeking that action be taken against illegal immigrants.

The movement made news in the past weeks for attacking businesses run by foreign nationals.

Dlamini said he was unable to issue an order prohibiting any marches. “I can’t prohibit a march [if] we don’t know where and who is going to be marching ... we don’t even know when they are going to march,” Dlamini said.

The applicants were represented by lawyer Mabu Marweshe. He said Dudula was operating like a syndicate and that its next operation was unknown to those who are not part of it.

He also argued that the group was a law unto itself and had often clashed with police and doesn’t respect the authorities.

The Dudula operations began in Soweto last year but have since spread to Alexandra, the Ekurhuleni townships of Thembisa and Daveyton and the Johannesburg inner city, including Hillbrow, and Orange Grove.



