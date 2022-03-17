×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Application to stop Dudula activities thrown out of court for 'lack of urgency'

It’s not urgent as there’s no date to act on — judge

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
17 March 2022 - 07:39
Members of Operation Dudula during one of their campaigns allegedly to root out illegal immigrants in Orange Grove, Johannesburg, recently. A court bid by foreign nationals to halt the campaign has been thrown out of court.
Members of Operation Dudula during one of their campaigns allegedly to root out illegal immigrants in Orange Grove, Johannesburg, recently. A court bid by foreign nationals to halt the campaign has been thrown out of court.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Johannesburg high court has struck off the roll an urgent application against the Dudula campaign by a group of foreign nationals due to its lack of urgency.

In a move to stop the campaign, a group of foreign nationals had approached the court for relief against the campaign targeting migrant traders, stating it would prevent loss of life and xenophobic violence. 

Judge Jabu Dlamini dismissed the application, stating it lacked urgency. Dlamini raised concerns with having to issue a blanket ban against the group marching as there were no specific details on a march or gathering that he needed to prohibit.

The group of 38 foreign nationals residing in Gauteng wanted the court to interdict the activities of Dudula, a movement comprising SA residents in various townships seeking that action be taken against illegal immigrants.

The movement made news in the past weeks for attacking businesses run by foreign nationals.

Dlamini said he was unable to issue an order prohibiting any marches. “I can’t prohibit a march [if] we don’t know where and who is going to be marching ... we don’t even know when they are going to march,” Dlamini said.

The applicants were represented by lawyer Mabu Marweshe. He said Dudula was operating like a syndicate and that its next operation was unknown to those who are not part of it.

He also argued that the group was a law unto itself and had often clashed with police and doesn’t respect the authorities.

The Dudula operations began in Soweto last year but have since spread to Alexandra, the Ekurhuleni townships of Thembisa and Daveyton and the Johannesburg inner city, including Hillbrow, and Orange Grove.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

SowetanLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

David Mabuza adds his voice in condemning ‘Operation Dudula’

Deputy President David Mabuza has weighed in on the violent altercations between South Africans and some undocumented foreigners.
Politics
13 hours ago

'They must go to school and get skills, not harass foreigners' — Snuki Zikalala slams 'dangerous' Operation Dudula

"The majority of our youth are unemployed. I think Operation Dudula is a very dangerous movement because they saw a gap in that, they started hyping ...
Politics
1 day ago

'We cannot treat refugees like animals': Thulas Nxesi condemns Dudula campaign

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi on Saturday said the government will not allow South Africans to treat foreign nationals like animals because they too ...
Politics
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Xenophobic attacks fill SA’s policy vacuum

Solutions for the planned Human Rights Day confrontation call for more than a zero-sum game
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News
  3. More HIV prevention options for SA women as vaginal ring is approved South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report South Africa
  5. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA