Four suspects dead, one injured in robbery at Greenstone clothing store

Four people were killed and one was injured in a shoot-out with police shortly after they allegedly robbed a clothing store in the Greenstone Shopping Centre in Edenvale on Thursday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE from the crime scene, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said six suspects had gone into the Studio 88 retailer and robbed the shop of clothing and cellphones. While trying to flee in a white Nissan Almera they came face-to-face with police.

“Because they had started shooting while they were in the shop, our members who were in the mall heard the shots. They rushed to the scene and the shooting started. A suspect shot at our members and they retaliated, resulting in four suspects being fatally wounded and another injured. A sixth suspect was arrested,” Sello said.

Three unlicensed firearms were recovered at the scene while the goods taken from the shop were found in the boot of the getaway car.

The two survivors will be charged with business robbery.

