'House robber' killed as stolen car crashes during police chase
One of three alleged house robbers was killed in a vehicle when it crashed as the trio tried to flee from police in Mpumalanga.
The armed gang was allegedly involved in two separate house robbery incidents at Bushbuckridge in the early hours of Wednesday.
“A group of three armed men stormed into a house at Xanthia Trust, near Bushbuckridge. They allegedly gained entry by forcing the door open, thereafter held a 33-year-old man hostage and demanded cash from him,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.
“After discovering that he did not have any cash, they took his cellphone and ordered him to enable them access to it, including his banking app. They then robbed him of his VW Polo and fled to Saselani Trust, near Dwarsloop in Bushbuckridge.”
At Saselani, they allegedly stormed into a second house and robbed a couple at gunpoint, escaping in the hijacked vehicle.
“The owner of the robbed VW Polo alerted the authorities about his ordeal. A joint operation between a tracking company and the SAPS was conducted. Moments later the Polo was spotted and a high-speed chase [followed].
“When the suspects reached Chochocho, near Thulamahashe, they realised they were cornered. As a result, they began shooting at the police. However, the police members did not retreat until the suspects lost control of the vehicle, causing an accident. One of the suspects died as a result.”
The two accomplices fled.
Police established that the deceased man lived nearby and a search of his home unearthed items allegedly stolen in the two house robberies.
“Police believe that the suspected stolen property was hidden in the house by the alleged robbers before heading to Chochocho. The remaining suspects are still at large.”
Bushbuckridge police urged anyone with information about the missing suspects to contact the investigating officer, Lt-Col Elizabeth Bhiya, at 072-637-7947. Alternatively, they can call Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.
