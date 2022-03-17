×

South Africa

Lawyer for Meyiwa murder accused wants court to drop case and go after Kelly Khumalo's family

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
17 March 2022 - 19:45
Four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case were in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday to establish whether they are engaging the services of a new lawyer.
Four of the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case were in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday to establish whether they are engaging the services of a new lawyer.
Image: NPA Communication

The newly appointed lawyer for four of the five men accused of the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has submitted representations to the state for the discontinuation of the trial.

He wants the court to focus on a case against Meyiwa's girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, and all those who were present on the night that Meyiwa was gunned down, said the National Prosecuting Authority. 

This emerged during an inquiry at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday which was set to confirm the accused men’s legal representatives.    

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, each confirmed to the judge that they have terminated the services of their previous legal representatives.

They are now jointly represented by Malesela Teffo while the fifth suspect, Fisokuhle Ntuli, is represented by his own lawyer.

Teffo mentioned that he has submitted representations to the state for the discontinuation of the current case and for the perjury case against the six witnesses who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot dead to be continued.

Meyiwa was gunned down in October 2014 in what was described as a botched robbery in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in the presence of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala, his friends Mthokozisi Twala and Tumelo Madlala.

The judge indicated the state has the prerogative to decide whom to charge, and that should the defence be dissatisfied with such a decision, they were free to bring a separate application. He urged that  delays be avoided. 

The court ordered the defence to indicate its readiness on or before March 28 to proceed with the trial.

The trial is set down for April 11.

