Man injured as shots ring out near Bheki Cele during visit to Cape Flats

Police minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Cape Flats on Thursday was not enough to deter crime — gunshots rang out not far from where he was addressing community members.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said a 24-year-old man was wounded in the incident.

Cele had just addressed an imbizo in New Monwabisi Park, Endlovini, in Khayelitsha, where five people were killed on Monday.

“It is alleged that while the minister was visiting hotspot areas within the Heideveld area, he arrived at Allison Court to start his walkabout and shots rang out not far from him,” said Potelwa.