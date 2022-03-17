×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'The Family Table' featuring Oskido

In this episode of 'The Family Table', a house DJ inspired by a hip-hop movie, Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa talks about the birth of Kalawa Jazmee, how he went from a motor mechanic to selling boerewors rolls outside clubs and what’s next for him

17 March 2022 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Bongani Chinkanda, Oskido and Gugulethu Mfuphi.
Bongani Chinkanda, Oskido and Gugulethu Mfuphi.
Image: The Family Table

The Family Table is a weekly episode where inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea. Watch the first episode of this exciting show featuring music producer, DJ and businessman Oskido.

Oskido is the guest in the first episode of The Family Table, a weekly video feature hosted by advertising executive and mental wellness expert Bongani Chinkanda and award-winning broadcaster Gugulethu Mfuphi.

• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

It’s never too late — DJ Oskido goes back to school

"Let’s keep growing and empowering ourselves."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

You’re invited to join the honest conversation at ‘The Family Table’

Arena Holdings, publisher of TimesLIVE and the Sunday Times, will soon host host an exciting new web series in which experts and professionals leave ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Oskido, Uncle Vinny do viral ‘Umlando’ challenge that Black Coffee calls ‘twerking’

The hit song by 9numba,Toss and Mdoovar has shaken up what was expected to be a boring January!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Oskido suggests AKA influenced DJ Zinhle‘s ‘love for makeup’

"DJ Zinhle became this huge brand," Oskido said in a MacG interview.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘Slowly but surely’ — Oskido celebrates 100k YouTube subscribers

Oskido plans to surpass his 100,000 subscriber mark after receiving his first silver plaque.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Black Coffee shares how Doctor Khumalo continues to inspire him

"These are the men that saved us, pioneering excellence in the earliest of age," the DJ said about the soccer legend.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

'Adiwele' hitmaker Young Stunna chats about how his 'viral' success surprised him

"I thought it was going to take some time for me to get noticed," said amapiano star Young Stunna.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Oskido spills secrets of success: Minding your business and focusing on yourself sparks creativity

Drink water and mind your business, says Oskido.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. Joburg Bar finds Dali Mpofu guilty of professional misconduct News
  3. More HIV prevention options for SA women as vaginal ring approved South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report South Africa
  5. Case against slain Absa specialist engineer withdrawn South Africa

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA