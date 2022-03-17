'The Family Table' featuring Oskido
In this episode of 'The Family Table', a house DJ inspired by a hip-hop movie, Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa talks about the birth of Kalawa Jazmee, how he went from a motor mechanic to selling boerewors rolls outside clubs and what’s next for him
17 March 2022 - 06:00
The Family Table is a weekly episode where inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea. Watch the first episode of this exciting show featuring music producer, DJ and businessman Oskido.
Oskido is the guest in the first episode of The Family Table, a weekly video feature hosted by advertising executive and mental wellness expert Bongani Chinkanda and award-winning broadcaster Gugulethu Mfuphi.
• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.
