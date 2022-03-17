When you eat matters: How eating rhythms affect your mental health

Eating is an essential part of human life and it turns out that not only what we eat but when we eat can affect our brains. Irregular eating times have been shown to contribute to poor mental health, including depression and anxiety, as well as to cardiometabolic diseases and weight gain.

Fortunately, it is possible to leverage our eating rhythms to limit negative mood and increase mental health. As a doctoral student in the field of neuropsychiatry and a psychiatrist studying nutrition and mood disorders, our research focuses on investigating how eating rhythms affect the brain.

Here’s how it all works: The circadian clock system is responsible for aligning our internal processes at optimal times of day based on cues from the environment such as light or food. Humans have evolved this wiring to meet energy needs that change a lot throughout the day and night, creating a rhythmic pattern to our eating habits that follows the schedule of the sun.

Though the main clock manages metabolic function over the day-night cycle, our eating rhythms also affect the main clock. Digestive tissues have their own clocks and show regular oscillations in functioning over the 24-hour cycle. For example, the small intestine and liver vary throughout the day and night in terms of digestive, absorptive and metabolic capacity.

When the main circadian clock in the brain is out of sync with eating rhythms, it affects the brain’s ability to function fully.