Anni Dewani’s murderer Zola Tongo granted parole

Swedish bride Anni Dewani’s murderer Zola Tongo has been granted parole. The parole board made the decision on Friday.

Reynold Sedeman, acting chairperson of the West Coast management area parole board, said Tongo appeared before the board on Thursday for “reconsideration”.

Sedeman said after weighing up “all elements of the case”, the “victim’s views and written representation”, Tongo’s “consistent positive good behaviour” and participation in rehabilitation programmes, the board decided the former shuttle operator could be released on parole.

He said Tongo has completed a number of rehabilitation programmes, including anger management, restorative justice and basic computer literacy.

Tongo will be placed on parole from June 21 to June 6 2028.