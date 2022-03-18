Anni Dewani’s murderer Zola Tongo granted parole
'This is a shame to the SA justice system,' her uncle says
Swedish bride Anni Dewani’s murderer Zola Tongo has been granted parole. The parole board made the decision on Friday.
Reynold Sedeman, acting chairperson of the West Coast management area parole board, said Tongo appeared before the board on Thursday for “reconsideration”.
Sedeman said after weighing up “all elements of the case”, the “victim’s views and written representation”, Tongo’s “consistent positive good behaviour” and participation in rehabilitation programmes, the board decided the former shuttle operator could be released on parole.
He said Tongo has completed a number of rehabilitation programmes, including anger management, restorative justice and basic computer literacy.
Tongo will be placed on parole from June 21 to June 6 2028.
Sedeman said Tongo will be placed under high-risk supervision for a year “where he will be monitored physically by community corrections at his residence”.
Tongo will be allowed to seek “employment to support himself”.
He will also undergo “social work and/or psychologist treatment while on parole”.
He is not allowed to leave his magisterial district without permission from the office of community corrections. He cannot drink alcohol or use drugs and will be subjected to random substance tests.
Tongo must not commit crime while under parole placement, must not intimidate or threaten people by word or action, and must not make contact with the family of his victim.
“When required to do so, or as the need arises, process must be initiated through the social worker at community corrections,” Sedeman said.
He will also perform community service as determined by community corrections.
Tongo, who chauffeured Anni and her British husband Shrien Dewani during their honeymoon in Cape Town, is serving an 18-year jail sentence for his role in the murder. Anni’s body was found with a bullet wound to the neck in Tongo’s abandoned car in Khayelitsha on the morning of November 14 2010. Tongo alleged that Dewani gave him R15,000 to find hitmen to kill Anni.
Tongo, who was sentenced shortly after the murder, said he hired Xolile Mngeni and Mziwamadoda Qwabe to carry out the hit. Both hitmen were handed lengthy jail sentences, but Mngeni has since died. Dewani was extradited and stood trial in the high court in Cape Town. He was discharged because of a lack of evidence.
Anni’s uncle Ashok Hindocha told TimesLIVE after the parole board announced its decision that his family was disappointed.
“This is a shame to the SA justice system,” he said.
“This confirms that SA doesn't want to reduce crime, rather encourage it. Good police work has gone down the drain. We saw and heard that at the main court hearing, but it seems that this applies even further down.”
Hindocha said he does not wish the pain his family was going through on anyone.
“I hope from my heart that no other father should go through what Anni's father did. But through a cold-blooded criminal who is not ready for [release into] society, it's likely that will happen again.
“This decision sends a powerful message to criminals that ‘do the crime but no time’. I feel sorry for the lovely South African people I have met and I am sure they will all agree with me in this matter.”
TimesLIVE
