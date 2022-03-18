×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Anni Dewani’s murderer Zola Tongo granted parole

'This is a shame to the SA justice system,' her uncle says

18 March 2022 - 13:43
Family of the Swede killed on her honeymoon in Cape Town are dismayed at parole being granted to the former shuttle operator Zola Tongo, but the parole board says he showed 'consistent positive good behaviour' and participation in rehabilitation programmes while in prison.
Family of the Swede killed on her honeymoon in Cape Town are dismayed at parole being granted to the former shuttle operator Zola Tongo, but the parole board says he showed 'consistent positive good behaviour' and participation in rehabilitation programmes while in prison.
Image: Shelley Christians

Swedish bride Anni Dewani’s murderer Zola Tongo has been granted parole. The parole board made the decision on Friday.

Reynold Sedeman, acting chairperson of the West Coast management area parole board, said Tongo appeared before the board on Thursday for “reconsideration”.

Sedeman said after weighing up “all elements of the case”, the “victim’s views and written representation”, Tongo’s “consistent positive good behaviour” and participation in rehabilitation programmes, the board decided the former shuttle operator could be released on parole.

He said Tongo has completed a number of rehabilitation programmes, including anger management, restorative justice and basic computer literacy.

Tongo will be placed on parole from June 21 to June 6 2028.

Parole process for Anni Dewani's killer Zola Tongo reaches final stages as he meets her family

The parole process of Zola Tongo  - the man found guilty of murdering Anni Dewani - is in its final stages.
News
19 hours ago

Sedeman said Tongo will be placed under high-risk supervision for a year “where he will be monitored physically by community corrections at his residence”.

Tongo will be allowed to seek “employment to support himself”.

He will also undergo “social work and/or psychologist treatment while on parole”.

He is not allowed to leave his magisterial district without permission from the office of community corrections. He cannot drink alcohol or use drugs and will be subjected to random substance tests.

Tongo must not commit crime while under parole placement, must not intimidate or threaten people by word or action, and must not make contact with the family of his victim.

“When required to do so, or as the need arises, process must be initiated through the social worker at community corrections,” Sedeman said.

Anni Dewani's father lashes SA over claim that honeymoon killer Zola Tongo is heading for freedom

Slain Swedish bride Anni Dewani’s family has slammed the SA justice system after reports that one of her killers could be released from jail at the ...
News
1 year ago

He will also perform community service as determined by community corrections.

Tongo, who chauffeured Anni and her British husband Shrien Dewani during their honeymoon in Cape Town, is serving an 18-year jail sentence for his role in the murder. Anni’s body was found with a bullet wound to the neck in Tongo’s abandoned car in Khayelitsha on the morning of November 14 2010. Tongo alleged that Dewani gave him R15,000 to find hitmen to kill Anni.

Tongo, who was sentenced shortly after the murder, said he hired Xolile Mngeni and Mziwamadoda Qwabe to carry out the hit. Both hitmen were handed lengthy jail sentences, but Mngeni has since died. Dewani was extradited and stood trial in the high court in Cape Town. He was discharged because of a lack of evidence.

Anni’s uncle Ashok Hindocha told TimesLIVE after the parole board announced its decision that his family was disappointed.

“This is a shame to the SA justice system,” he said.

Taxi driver who killed Anni Dewani has parole scrapped on eve of freedom

Zola Tonga, the taxi driver mastermind of the 2010 murder of Swedish honeymoon bride Anni Dewani, had his parole withdrawn a day before he was due to ...
News
1 year ago

“This confirms that SA doesn't want to reduce crime, rather encourage it. Good police work has gone down the drain. We saw and heard that at the main court hearing, but it seems that this applies even further down.”

Hindocha said he does not wish the pain his family was going through on anyone.

“I hope from my heart that no other father should go through what Anni's father did. But through a cold-blooded criminal who is not ready for [release into] society, it's likely that will happen again.

“This decision sends a powerful message to criminals that ‘do the crime but no time’. I feel sorry for the lovely South African people I have met and I am sure they will all agree with me in this matter.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Interpol red notice: what it means and why SA requested it

The red notice is not an ‘international warrant of arrest’. But it will make international travel difficult for the person it was issued for.
News
1 week ago

Anni Dewani's dad no closer to truth on daughter's killing

The family of slain Swedish tourist Anni Dewani had high hopes of getting answers about her killing as they walked into Malmesbury prison to face one ...
News
2 years ago

Tears, prayers for Anni

Anni Dewani's family say they have been strengthened in dealing with the harrowing evidence about her death being led in court by reconnecting with ...
News
7 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. More HIV prevention options for SA women as vaginal ring is approved South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report South Africa
  4. Bylaws for licensing spaza shops should be enforced whether you're South ... South Africa
  5. ‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested