Approved for the R350 grant? You can now collect it at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods

The R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant pilot project has been extended to include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods.

On Thursday the Shoprite Group announced beneficiaries can collect their payments at its 1,286 supermarkets across SA.

“Following the extension of the grant for another 12 months, customers can access it at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and selected OK Foods supermarket nationally.

“This enables customers to receive their grant, buy essential groceries and pay their bills at a single location,” said the group.

The latest collection points are among several introduced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to make grant collection easy for beneficiaries.

Among other collection points, beneficiaries can also collect their payments from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.