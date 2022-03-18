Approved for the R350 grant? You can now collect it at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods
The R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant pilot project has been extended to include Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and OK Foods.
On Thursday the Shoprite Group announced beneficiaries can collect their payments at its 1,286 supermarkets across SA.
“Following the extension of the grant for another 12 months, customers can access it at the till point in any Shoprite, Checkers, Usave and selected OK Foods supermarket nationally.
“This enables customers to receive their grant, buy essential groceries and pay their bills at a single location,” said the group.
The latest collection points are among several introduced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) to make grant collection easy for beneficiaries.
Among other collection points, beneficiaries can also collect their payments from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.
Last year, the SA Post Office (Sapo) said it was hoping to get other supermarkets, including Spar, on board to enable people from small towns to collect their payments at its store collection points.
“Spar is well represented in smaller towns so we hope to get them on board as soon as possible,” said Sapo.
How do collection points work?
- The grant applicant receives an SMS from Sassa confirming their successful application.
- A beneficiary will receive an SMS message from Sassa confirming the collection point and advising on the day of collection.
What must I take with me?
- To collect your grant at any Shoprite, Checkers, Usave or selected OK Foods supermarket, you must produce your ID and provide your cellphone number.
- It must be the same cellphone number with which you registered on the Sassa database. A confirmation one time pin (OTP) will be sent to this number to prevent fraud.
When can I collect my payment at a post office?
Recipients can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of beneficiaries’ identity numbers.
Here’s when you can collect your money this month:
March 18: 082 and 087
March 22: 083 and 088
March 23: 084 and 089
March 24: 080 and 085
March 25: 081 and 086
March 28: 082 and 087
March 29: 083 and 088
March 30: 084 and 089
March 31: 080 and 085.
