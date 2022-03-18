Bheki Cele sheds light on Khayelitsha shooting as he calls for cops to hunt ‘animals’ behind the attack

Police minister Bheki Cele has shed more light into how the sole female victim gunned down alongside four men in Khayelitsha this week was assassinated.

While on a community imbizo in New Monwabisa Park in Endlovini, Cape Town on Thursday, Cele shared how the woman was ambushed.

“The woman did not know anything. They arrived and shot her in front of her boyfriend. They killed her while she was naked. What is clear is that we are not looking for people, we are searching for animals,” Cele said.

Police said on Monday unknown gunmen approached shacks in the early hours of the morning and fired shots, killing the five.

The deceased were aged between 20 and 32. The cause of the attack was not immediately clear.