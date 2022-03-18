×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bheki Cele sheds light on Khayelitsha shooting as he calls for cops to hunt ‘animals’ behind the attack

18 March 2022 - 08:14
Police Minister Bheki Cele's listens to residents in Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha during his street izimbizo in Khayelitsha and Manenberg in the Western Cape.
Police Minister Bheki Cele's listens to residents in Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha during his street izimbizo in Khayelitsha and Manenberg in the Western Cape.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police minister Bheki Cele has shed more light into how the sole female victim gunned down alongside four men in Khayelitsha this week was assassinated. 

While on a community imbizo in New Monwabisa Park in Endlovini, Cape Town on Thursday, Cele shared how the woman was ambushed. 

“The woman did not know anything. They arrived and shot her in front of her boyfriend. They killed her while she was naked. What is clear is that we are not looking for people, we are searching for animals,” Cele said. 

Police said on Monday unknown gunmen approached shacks in the early hours of the morning and fired shots, killing the five. 

The deceased were aged between 20 and 32. The cause of the attack was not immediately clear.

Five die in hail of bullets as gunmen open fire in Khayelitsha

Police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot dead five people at an informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, early on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Cele urged Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Phatekile to ensure the police team assigned to the case speed up the investigation.

“Phatekile, I heard you have unleashed a team. That team must work quickly so we can see those animals. These are not people,” he said.

“You can’t shoot a girl, take s man to d show you other people and shoot everybody around,” Cele said. 

He said police were told trouble usually started in the evening in the community and for that reason he wanted police efforts intensified at night. 

Residents complained about an influx of illegal guns in the area and alleged the community was a “dumping site for dead bodies”, adding that children made their way past dead bodies on their way to school. 

Bheki Cele seeks to strengthen police and community relations after fatal shooting in Khayelitsha

The police ministry said the imbizo seeks to strengthen working relations between law enforcement and community members to ensure both are equipped ...
News
20 hours ago

“You have to give us information about the guns,” Cele said.

“We will arrive at night and knock. We don’t want war but if you fight us, we won’t run away. What is clear is that there are people who are hell-bent on abusing other people. The individual who killed these people was not alone. They were a group. Some people meet and discuss how they will kill people. I am happy you have the names. But I don’t want names, Phatekile, I want people who we will place in front of the country for people to see.”

Cele said the public believed most illegal guns come from corrupt police officers. He said legal gun owners also lose their firearms and they end up in the hands of criminals.

‘I will happily go’: Bheki Cele says he’s willing to resign, but only if asked by Ramaphosa

"I believe if somebody can do better, they must come and do that," said Cele.
Politics
1 week ago

“There is this theory that guns come from the police, which is true. Some guns are stolen by our own corrupt (officers). But most firearms come out of shops legally and are taken from their owners in houses,” Cele said.

“Most break-ins are for two things. They are for money and firearms. We are dealing with an amendment of the Firearms Bill to try to tighten the protection of firearms. Some come from corrupt police officers and some cross the border illegally, things like AK47s. It’s a combination of all those things. Ours is to respond and find those guns.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Families of Umlazi six killed in shooting describe grisly scenes

Families of the victims killed in Umlazi on Monday are shocked about the shooting incident which has left them traumatised.
News
2 days ago

Six killed, two hurt as seven gunmen attack group of men in Umlazi

Six people are dead following a brazen shooting in Umlazi, Durban, on Monday, said police.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. More HIV prevention options for SA women as vaginal ring is approved South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report South Africa
  4. Bylaws for licensing spaza shops should be enforced whether you're South ... South Africa
  5. ‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested