Businessman Edwin Sodi granted bail of R150,000

Businessman Edwin Sodi was granted bail of R150,000 in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Sodi has been in custody since Tuesday after he handed himself over to the police. His estranged wife Nthateng Lerata laid charges against him.

The charges stem from Sodi allegedly attacking Lerata and a friend in the couple’s Bryanston home last Thursday. She alleged he attempted to shoot at them.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said conditions for Sodi's release are that he should remain at his home and report to the investigating officer when he needs to leave his place of residence.

Sodi should also not make any contact with state witnesses, directly or indirectly.