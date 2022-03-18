×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Businessman Edwin Sodi granted bail of R150,000

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
18 March 2022 - 17:30
Edwin Sodi was on Friday granted bail of R150,000 by the Randburg magistrate's court. He is charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. File photo.
Edwin Sodi was on Friday granted bail of R150,000 by the Randburg magistrate's court. He is charged with attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Businessman Edwin Sodi was granted bail of R150,000 in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Sodi has been in custody since Tuesday after he handed himself over to the police. His estranged wife Nthateng Lerata laid charges against him.

The charges stem from Sodi allegedly attacking Lerata and a friend in the couple’s Bryanston home last Thursday. She alleged he attempted to shoot at them. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said conditions for Sodi's release are that he should remain at his home and report to the investigating officer when he needs to leave his place of residence.

Sodi should also not make any contact with state witnesses, directly or indirectly.

Businessman Edwin Sodi jailed after court appearance on attempted murder charge

Businessman Edwin Sodi was charged on Tuesday after he handed himself over to police after his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata, laid charges against ...
News
3 days ago

The case was postponed to May 31 for further investigations.

Sodi is charged with attempted murder, two counts of pointing a firearm and one count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He is the owner of Blackhead Consulting and is on trial in the Bloemfontein high court. His company is accused of corruptly securing a R250m tender for the audit of asbestos-roofed homes in the Free State and the removal of the roofs.

Sodi’s company secured the tender through a joint venture with late businessman Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading.

The award allegedly led to financial kickbacks to Free State politicians, including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who at the time was Free State premier.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

ANC benefactor Edwin Sodi wanted by cops after gun incident at marital home

Charges of assault and pointing of a firearm have been opened up against ANC benefactor and businessman Edwin Sodi after he allegedly attacked his ...
News
6 days ago

Magashule petitions court for corruption charges to be dropped

Magashule has been suspended from the ANC for almost a year after he was charged for corruption in the controversial Free State asbestos eradication ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Magashule unfazed by charges as lawyers continue to challenge prosecution

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule is facing fraud and corruption charges linked to a R255m asbestos tender.
Multimedia
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. More HIV prevention options for SA women as vaginal ring is approved South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report South Africa
  4. Bylaws for licensing spaza shops should be enforced whether you're South ... South Africa
  5. ‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia