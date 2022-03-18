Defeated by all the tax terminology? Sars now has a multilingual guide to help non-English speakers

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Thursday launched a multilingual tax terminology aimed at ensuring the inclusion of all non-English speaking South Africans.

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said at the launch of the Sars multilingual tax terminology publication:“Through this initiative Sars is striving to provide greater clarity and certainty to its taxpayers in all 11 official languages that would promote social justice and fundamental human rights.”

Its tax terminology publication contains more than 450 tax-related terms translated in all 11 official languages,

Here’s what you should know:

Inclusion through cultivating lingual diversity

Kieswetter said the integration of all languages in its system will empower non-English speakers and, to some degree, help preserve languages on the verge of extinction.

“For centuries language in our country has always been an issue of major public interest and national policy. Some languages are on the verge of extinction because their speakers were decimated or assimilated into other cultures.

“Since 1994 government has been addressing the issue as language [can help] to build bridges between individuals, between communities and, in our case, to build trust and improve our service to taxpayers and traders.”