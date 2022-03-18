×

South Africa

Defeated by all the tax terminology? Sars now has a multilingual guide to help non-English speakers

18 March 2022 - 14:00
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the integration of all 11 official languages in its system will empower non-English speakers. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) on Thursday launched a multilingual tax terminology aimed at ensuring the inclusion of all non-English speaking South Africans. 

Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said at the launch of the Sars multilingual tax terminology publication:“Through this initiative Sars is striving to provide greater clarity and certainty to its taxpayers in all 11 official languages that would promote social justice and fundamental human rights.”

Its tax terminology publication contains more than 450 tax-related terms translated in all 11 official languages,

Here’s what you should know:

Inclusion through cultivating lingual diversity 

Kieswetter said the integration of all languages in its system will empower non-English speakers and, to some degree, help preserve languages on the verge of extinction. 

“For centuries language in our country has always been an issue of major public interest and national policy. Some languages are on the verge of extinction because their speakers were decimated or assimilated into other cultures.

“Since 1994 government has been addressing the issue as language [can help] to build bridges between individuals, between communities and, in our case, to build trust and improve our service to taxpayers and traders.”

Teaching in languages people understand 

Traders and taxpayers will have a better understanding of tax and the terminology used if they are taught in their languages. Kieswetter said this will also promote effective tax collection.

“This year is the 25th anniversary of Sars, a major and joyous milestone, established with the mandate to collect all revenues due, to ensure optimal compliance with tax and customs legislation and provide a customs service that protects our borders and facilitates legitimate trade.”

Empowering staff 

Sars employees will be better equipped to assist customers with tax-related matters if they can relate the terms to them using their own languages. 

He said the publication of the multilingual tax terminology was made possible by 140 contributors and the department of arts and culture. 

“The work we do at Sars touches the lives of all citizens, especially the poor and vulnerable, through the revenue we collect which enables government to provide basic services such as social grants, education and healthcare.

“All South Africans must understand the vital role Sars plays. There is no better way to create this understanding than by speaking to our compatriots in their own language, so our work touches their hearts, as stated by Madiba,” he said. 

