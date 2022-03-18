Here's when you can expect the rollout of government's 10GB of free data

Government is set to begin rolling out its free 10GB data initiative to every household from April 1.

This is according to communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was answering written parliamentary questions this week.

Ntshavheni said free data will be given to every household over the next three years until April 1 2025.

She said no specific feasibility study has been undertaken yet.

Government will look at the feasibility of offering 10GB of free data to South Africans once it commences the next phase of its SA Connect programme.

She said the SA Connect Phase 2 proposal borrows on the tenets of universal access to basic and essential services, with data now considered a service as basic as water and electricity.

“Recognising the negative impact of the digital divide, especially in the rural and under-serviced areas, the statement relating to the allocation of 10GB is a statement of intent to address this divide,” said Ntshavheni.