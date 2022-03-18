Here's when you can expect the rollout of government's 10GB of free data
Government is set to begin rolling out its free 10GB data initiative to every household from April 1.
This is according to communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who was answering written parliamentary questions this week.
Ntshavheni said free data will be given to every household over the next three years until April 1 2025.
She said no specific feasibility study has been undertaken yet.
Government will look at the feasibility of offering 10GB of free data to South Africans once it commences the next phase of its SA Connect programme.
She said the SA Connect Phase 2 proposal borrows on the tenets of universal access to basic and essential services, with data now considered a service as basic as water and electricity.
“Recognising the negative impact of the digital divide, especially in the rural and under-serviced areas, the statement relating to the allocation of 10GB is a statement of intent to address this divide,” said Ntshavheni.
In her speech during the state of the nation address (Sona) debate last month, Ntshavheni said the allocation of mobile data will be similar to the allocation of basic municipal water and electricity services.
Indigent households qualify for 6,000 free litres of water, 50kWh of free electricity, and free sewerage and sanitation.
How will allocation be done?
Ntshavheni said the 10GB basic data allocation will be given to all households regardless of income.
“Data has become a new utility, like water and electricity, that our homes need ,” she said.
“At some point, SA households — whether you are rich or poor, employed or unemployed — will have access to 10GB per month without failure because that’s what this government will deliver.”
Is 50GB on the cards?
Minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille this week published the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 which states government wants to ensure every household in the country receives 50GB of data per month by the 2025/6 financial year.
“Government e-enablement will be leveraged to promote a digital society and universal connectivity. There will be a target of 10GB to home by 2023/4 and 50GB to homes by 2025/6,” the plan stated.
“High-speed broadband will be available and accessible in all communities by 2024/5, achieving access comparable to competitor nations.
“There will be consideration of free basic data for low-income users.”
