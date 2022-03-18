‘If they see you, you are money’: Refugees highlight the difficulty of the system when using the legal route

Another misconception was that migrants were “criminals”.

"There is no evidence to show cross-border migrants are more likely to commit crimes than SA nationals. Police do not release stats on crimes committed by nationality, but 7.5% of the entire prison population are non-nationals, corresponding closely to this population representative in the entire population,” she said.

‘Foreigners enter through corruption’

Another Somalian national who asked not to be named said SA was one of the most corrupt countries in the world. He said it took more than one person for a corrupt environment to flourish.

“I hear people complaining about corruption but they are the ones bribing. It takes two people to make corruption so it takes two to stand for corruption,” he said.

“All the foreigners, we came here by corruption. They came here with corruption, they paid someone to bring them here. Some came in airplanes and some on roads but they had to bribe someone to come here. Most don’t speak English. They know how to talk with cash. Money talks,” he said.

In response to the Dudula sentiment, he said: “They are right, let them do their job. These people are lazy and don’t want to go to home affairs and look for documents. I am not scared because I am covered. I’ve got my documents. If xenophobia starts, I’ve got nothing to lose.”

March in response to Dudula

Trevor Ngwane, an organiser and spokesperson for the Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia movement, said it had been formed in response to xenophobic violence against foreign immigrants. They planned to march on Monday.

“The aim of the march is to show our solidarity to SA-born people and those who were not born in SA with those who are under attack. We believe the attacks against immigrants from other parts of Africa are not only unfair but are also an attack on international solidarity. It is a threat to what we have built here in SA, which is a society based on democratic principles, fairness, gender equality and many other basic human rights,” he said.