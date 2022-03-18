LISTEN | Clicks advert and racism: Black women won’t take it lying down, SAHRC told
18 March 2022 - 14:31
On Friday the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) heard from women who went to court over a controversial Clicks advert.
The witnesses told the SAHRC the advert is belittling and they will not take racism lying down.
The case was dismissed by the Western Cape equality court last week.
The SAHRC is conducting an inquiry into discrimination in SA advertising.
TimesLIVE
