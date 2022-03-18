×

South Africa

LISTEN | Clicks advert and racism: Black women won’t take it lying down, SAHRC told

18 March 2022 - 14:31 By Bulelani Nonyukela
There were protests at Clicks stores nationwide in September 2020. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

On Friday the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) heard from women who went to court over a controversial Clicks advert.

The witnesses told the SAHRC the advert is belittling and they will not take racism lying down.

The case was dismissed by the Western Cape equality court last week.

The SAHRC is conducting an inquiry into discrimination in SA advertising.

