South Africa

QUIZ | Does being asked about the news create anxiety, or do you ‘fear f*k*l’? Take our weekly quiz to find out

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
18 March 2022 - 11:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa rubbished suggestions he is scared of police minister Bheki Cele, but who was he responding to?
President Cyril Ramaphosa rubbished suggestions he is scared of police minister Bheki Cele, but who was he responding to?
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

80-100: Don’t @ me, bru. I run these streets.

70-80: You have nothing to fear.

50-60: Things are falling apart and you are pretending to be fearless.

30-40: Next time we won’t make it so hard

0-20: You say you are fearless but the news clearly scares you.

